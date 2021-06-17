NYS COVID data continues to decline as the state reopens

(WETM) – New York’s seven-day positivity rate decreased below 0.40 percent and has declined for 72 straight days. The Southern Tier’s seven-day average is 0.43 percent and the Capital Region leads the state with 0.34 percent.

Statewide 7-Day Average Positivity is 0.39% — Record Low for 20 Consecutive Days, Has Declined for 73 Consecutive Days

7-Day Average Positivity in All Five NYC Boroughs Falls Below 0.50% For First Time Since Pandemic Began

Statewide Hospitalizations Fall Below 600, Patients in ICU Fall Below 150

76,160 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours

5 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday – Lowest Since September 28, 2020

“While we have come so far in our fight against COVID and have been able to lift nearly all restrictions and get back to normal, our work is not yet over,” Governor Cuomo said. “New Yorkers have worked hard to contain the spread of COVID throughout their communities but we all need to work together to get across the finish line. We need every single New Yorker to get vaccinated, so if you haven’t already, take advantage of the state’s ongoing incentive programs and get your vaccination.”



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported – 119,272

· Total Positive – 418

· Percent Positive – 0.35%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.39%

· Patient Hospitalization – 580 (-48)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 58

· Patients in ICU – 149 (-9)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 86 (-4)

· Total Discharges – 183,983 (+99)

· Deaths – 5

· Total Deaths – 42,896

· Total vaccine doses administered – 20,372,195

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 76,160

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 551,410

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 67.9%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 61.1%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.4%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 62.3%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 56.2%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 50.1%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 58.3%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 51.0%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Monday, June 14, 2021 Tuesday, June 15, 2021 Wednesday, June 16, 2021 Capital Region 0.33% 0.31% 0.34% Central New York 0.59% 0.59% 0.60% Finger Lakes 0.59% 0.58% 0.57% Long Island 0.41% 0.43% 0.43% Mid-Hudson 0.38% 0.36% 0.35% Mohawk Valley 0.41% 0.43% 0.46% New York City 0.38% 0.38% 0.36% North Country 0.56% 0.53% 0.57% Southern Tier 0.41% 0.41% 0.43% Western New York 0.35% 0.35% 0.35% Statewide 0.40% 0.40% 0.39%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Monday, June 14, 2021 Tuesday, June 15, 2021 Wednesday, June 16, 2021 Bronx 0.52% 0.51% 0.45% Kings 0.36% 0.36% 0.33% New York 0.30% 0.29% 0.31% Queens 0.34% 0.34% 0.34% Richmond 0.50% 0.52% 0.49%

Yesterday, 418 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,093,366. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,703 3 Allegany 3,557 1 Broome 18,626 1 Cattaraugus 5,722 2 Cayuga 6,338 1 Chautauqua 8,956 4 Chemung 7,769 5 Chenango 3,503 2 Clinton 4,836 0 Columbia 4,065 1 Cortland 3,926 0 Delaware 2,385 2 Dutchess 29,475 0 Erie 89,595 12 Essex 1,593 0 Franklin 2,563 0 Fulton 4,423 1 Genesee 5,436 1 Greene 3,403 0 Hamilton 313 0 Herkimer 5,190 1 Jefferson 6,149 10 Lewis 2,808 0 Livingston 4,523 2 Madison 4,564 2 Monroe 69,012 21 Montgomery 4,254 0 Nassau 183,697 24 Niagara 20,041 2 NYC 937,721 206 Oneida 22,632 5 Onondaga 38,954 13 Ontario 7,406 0 Orange 48,326 10 Orleans 3,120 0 Oswego 7,624 0 Otsego 3,463 1 Putnam 10,616 6 Rensselaer 11,229 0 Rockland 46,952 4 Saratoga 15,376 9 Schenectady 13,207 3 Schoharie 1,692 0 Schuyler 1,080 0 Seneca 2,011 0 St. Lawrence 6,642 1 Steuben 6,955 2 Suffolk 201,112 42 Sullivan 6,674 0 Tioga 3,830 0 Tompkins 4,349 3 Ulster 13,912 1 Warren 3,659 1 Washington 3,162 0 Wayne 5,783 0 Westchester 129,692 12 Wyoming 3,583 1 Yates 1,179 0

Yesterday, 5 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,896. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Manhattan 1 Orange 1 Queens 1 Richmond 1 St. Lawrence 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 30,139 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 50,608 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 656,555 1,203 598,588 2,235 Central New York 520,729 773 476,605 2,304 Finger Lakes 665,559 1,496 610,982 3,215 Long Island 1,471,942 4,060 1,305,058 7,403 Mid-Hudson 1,194,825 3,139 1,058,334 4,875 Mohawk Valley 256,626 471 234,736 1,054 New York City 5,170,181 15,906 4,541,201 23,200 North Country 234,420 432 215,555 1,119 Southern Tier 340,278 643 311,621 1,164 Western New York 719,580 2,016 639,641 4,039 Statewide 11,230,695 30,139 9,992,321 50,608

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.