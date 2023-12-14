Champlain, NY- A woman who authorities believe entered the country illegally has been found dead in the Chazy River on Thursday morning.

A New York State Forest Ranger Airboat found Ana Karen Vasquez-Flores in a section of the Chazy River in Champlain around 11:00 am, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Department had been searching for Vasquez-Flores since she was reported missing Wednesday morning.

New York State Police are investigating the Vasquez-Flores’s death. According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, more than a dozen law enforcement and fire departments helped with the search.

U.S. Border Patrol Agents in the Swanton Sector, which covers the stretch of the border across Vermont, New Hampshire, and Clinton, Essex, Franklin, St. Lawrence, and Herkimer counties of New York, have reported records number of illegal crossing attempts in 2023. According to Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia, 6,925 people from 79 different countries were apprehended between October 2022, and the end of September 2023, a 550% increase compared to the year prior.