Plattsburgh, NY – New York State Police responded neighborhood disturbance call just after 7:00 AM. When troopers arrived, they say 60-year-old Timothy L. Holmes had barricaded himself inside a home with family members. NYSP says Holmes was armed with a shotgun at the time of the incident.

New York State Police says troopers worked with local law enforcement agencies to get Holmes in custody. Holmes is being questioned about the incident. The investigation continues.