NYSPHSAA postpones high-risk fall high school sports until March 1

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced that football, volleyball and competitive cheer fall seasons will be postponed until March 1, 2021 to address concerns associated with high-risk fall sports.

The revised season that will take place in the spring will be known as “Fall Sports Season II” and can begin practices on March 1, 2021.

Regular season games are allowed to begin for low and moderate risk fall sports which include girls tennis, cross country, girls swimming/diving, boys soccer, girls soccer, and field hockey. Practices are scheduled to begin in a few weeks on Sept. 21.

All low-moderate risk athletics in the fall need to have a minimum of 10 practices before they can compete. Gymnastics is the only sport that requires 12 practices.

As a result of fall high-risk sports being moved in NY, the start date for the high school spring sports season has been adjusted to April 19, 2021. The spring season was originally set to begin on March 15.

If fall sports season I is suspended for any circumstances, those sports could be resumed in fall sports season II.

“The NYSPHSAA officers have determined it would be unrealistic to host football, volleyball and competitive cheer seasons this fall,” said Julie Bergman, NYSPHSAA President. “This continues to be the most challenging situation educators have ever addressed. I, along with my fellow officers, believe the participation experiences for football, volleyball and competitive cheer athletes will be more beneficial in the spring than in the fall.”

You can read the full release from the NYSPHSAA here.