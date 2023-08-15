Good Tuesday morning, friends! Temps are in the 60s this morning alongside mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers, and patchy fog. The rain is steadiest and heaviest from central Vermont and points south this morning so be sure to have the windshield wipers and/or low beams on.

Our afternoon will showcase highs in the low/mid 70s, continued clouds, and isolated showers. North-northeast winds will remain fairly light but that easterly component will help to keep humidity levels up. Overnight, another surge of showers/downpours heads our way with a new low pressure system.

Wednesday, the last low pressure pulls through with showers exiting to the east late in the day through the overnight. Temps will top out in the mid/upper 70s before dipping back into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Rainfall totals through early Thursday will average 0.5″ to 1″ with very limited flooding concerns. There may be some localized 1″+ amounts because of heavier downpours and storms, but we’ll keep a close eye on the situation as it unfolds for midweek.