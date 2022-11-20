An off-duty Vermont sheriff’s deputy was wounded early Sunday in a shooting in downtown Saratoga Springs.

At an afternoon press conference, Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim and Commissioner of Public Safety James Montagnino said the incident began about 3 a.m. as a verbal altercation between the deputy and a group of people from Utica.

They said the deputy was pushed into parked car and fell to ground. Weapons were drawn and, according to Montagnino, a total of seven or eight shots were exchanged.

Saratoga Police officers arrived and ordered one of the men from Utica to drop his weapon. Montagnino said the man ignored the order and police fired, wounding the man. He was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital. His condition is not known.

The deputy suffered numerous wounds, according to Montagnino. A woman with the deputy was hit in the shoulder by one of the shots. The severity of their injuries is not yet known.

City officials said this was the first time in 26 years that a Saratoga Spring police officer discharged their weapon on duty.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.,