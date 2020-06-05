Officials announce 34 new cases in Winooski outbreak

WINOOSKI, VT- So far, the health department has tested 436 people in Winooski with 34 positive cases and 93 still pending. After a successful week of testing this week, testing will continue throughout next week.

Testing will take place Monday June 8th– Friday June 12th at the O’Brian Community Center. Testing is free for anyone who pulls up.

On Friday, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said an outbreak like this is common when it comes to the nature of infectious diseases, especially as things start to open. He said the 34 positive cases confirm that the virus is still spreading in Winooski.

“What we mean by an outbreak is a number of cases in a community that are connected to each other in one way or another,” said Dr. Levine.

In an outbreak, Dr. Levine explained that widespread testing is crucial.

“Our ability to identify cases in close contact depends on people being tested, said Dr. Levine. “Having as many people tested as possible is important and we encourage every resident to get the test whether or not you think you might have COVID.”

Winooski Mayor Kristine Lott said the city is doing their best in partnership with the state to keep the community safe, but ultimately, it is up to the public.

“We know that folks can be positive without symptoms, so the best thing that anyone can do as an individual is focus on what you can do to protect others,” said Lott.

Lott said it is still safe to come to Winooski as long as you follow health department guidelines.

“This is a call to action to wear your mask when you are in public, social distance, keep washing your hands, and do what you can to keep others safe,” said Lott.

There is no specific area where the virus is. The Health Department says they are working hard to do contact tracing to help stop the spread.

More information on testing can be found here.