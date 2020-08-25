Officials announce updates on reopening schools and the DMV

MONTPELIER,VT- On Tuesday, Governor Scott and DMV Commissioner announced some DMV offices will open on Monday. The governor also took time to give an update on the reopening of schools.

The Agency of Education has reached out to districts to assess some of their plans being used. Secretary French said they are currently working on getting PPE to districts.

“We are currently working on a distribution of specialized PPE kits for school nurses and district COVID- 19 coordinators to make sure nurses and designated school staff are ready to respond to a presumptive case inside a school,” said French.

DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli announced Tuesday, DMV offices in Montpelier, South Burlington, and Rutland will open on Monday August 31st and will be by appointment only.

“Beginning this Thursday August 27th customers will be able to go to our website to schedule an appointment at one of those locations,” said Minoli.

Minoli also said the DMV is working on an online service that will enable customers to obtain a temporary registration and plate at their own computer.

“We understand that Vermonters want and need to register vehicles in a timely manner,” said Minoli.

Minoli explained that DMV workers have been working throughout the pandemic, but there is still a backlog of transactions. However, she is hoping new measures will help reduce that backlog. Minoli does still encourage Vermonters to use online services.