Officials break ground on affordable housing units in South Hero

With shovels in the soil, state leaders and community members celebrated the start of construction on South Hero’s Bayview Crossing Tuesday.

“This is a moment where hopes and dreams meet our state motto of freedom and unity,” Gus Seelig with Vermont Housing & Conservation Board said.

This time next year, the site will boast 30 units for Vermonters 55 and older, something Governor Phil Scott calls a step forward in addressing the ongoing housing crisis in the green mountain state.

“Everyday we’re reminded how critical decent affordable housing is for Vermont families, seniors, students, employers, employees, our economy, and the overall health of our state,” the governor said.

Bringing affordable housing to the islands hasn’t been an easy endeavor. Robin Way who leads CIDER, Champlain islanders for developing essential resources, said they’ve run into many challenges over the past 15 years. He says finding a viable space of land, good water supply, and septic capacity made things difficult due to being on rocks over Lake Champlain. But creating housing on the Champlain Islands was always at the center of their work.

“A lot of our seniors were having to move away, move away from their communities and friends and find resources and housing off island,” he said. “And off island means a lot to people who live on island.”

In addition to CIDER, Cathedral Square collaborated on the project. Community members also raised $450,000 over 6 months to support the new project.