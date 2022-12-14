Ten years after a tragedy that sent shockwaves around the country, the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut has forced school districts in all corners of the U.S. to rethink safety.

“It gives us an opportunity to take a look within our circle as far as what we’re doing to continue to enhance our school safety,” said Robert Evans, Vermont’s school safety liaison.

After the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012, the state of Vermont has dedicated a plethora of resources to address public safety both in and outside of schools.

“I think we are way out in front with the relationships that we have with our school safety partners,” Evans said.

Some in Vermont have looked to mental health reform, while others have pleaded for increased gun laws to prevent a similar event from occurring close to home.

Governor Phil Scott has doubled down on public safety, signing legislation in 2018 that allowed the state and law enforcement to crack down on gun use.

He also released a ten-point public safety plan in August that includes a new violence prevention task force – helping keep schools safe.

However, Evans says staffing issues are a school safety concern that doesn’t get enough attention.

“With more and more push to do more school safety related work and I think some schools and school districts are finding it difficult to keep up with that,” he said.

Educators are trained extensively on safety procedures and de-escalation tactics, but he says there has been a learning curve with threat assessment.

“Is this just a behavioral based issue, a mental health-based issue, or is there some real credibility to the threat that could pose a significant concern?” Evans explained.

On the national scale, longtime Senator Patrick Leahy announced that he is co-sponsoring California Senator Diane Feinstein’s proposed assault weapons ban, but as congress weighs the presented bill, Evans says the six-year-old Vermont School Safety Center has helped prepare educators in dangerous situations, in new ways.

“The methodology was the traditional what I call a ‘lock-down’ approach, where you lock the door and get away from the windows and the doorways and you wait for law enforcement,” he said. “While sometimes that may be a good strategy, we need to provide people with options.”