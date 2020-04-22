Officials talk about COVID-19 environmental impact on 50th anniversary of Earth Day

Monday marked the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. With less cars on the road and planes in the air, experts say air quality has gone up and air pollution has gone down. However, many wonder how long these effects will last, if they last at all.

“It’s imperative today that we really evaluate our impacts and our use of resources as it ever was,” said Lt. Governor David Zuckerman

50 years ago, earth day begin as an environmental movement to make people aware about the state of the planet. The first Earth Day was called due to pollution in the air and water. Some officials and environmental activists believe Earth Day is even more relevant now than it was in 1970.

“Now we are actually thinking about the planet with respect to its ability to carry us as humans and other creatures with the climate crisis,” said Zuckerman.

Rob Kidd with Vermont Sierra Club said they are having virtual discussions about environmental protection and the current stay at home circumstances are making people think more about the environment.

“People are starting to become aware of what’s important around their homes it’s not just making money is the primary goal of society. it’s about protecting the place where we live,” said Kidd.

According to the New York Times, researchers at Columbia University have seen emissions of carbon monoxide over New York City decline more than 50 % during the pandemic.

“If we do shift our habits in what we use the planet an actually start to clean up pretty cleared up you do look at those smog clouds over major cities and how quickly they dissipated,” said Zuckerman.

However, if we want to see long term effects it’s up to us and not the impact of the pandemic. “I think it shows that we have an opportunity as we rebuild our economy, we do it with a vision for cleaner future,” said Zuckerman.

Zuckerman said first and for most we need to be focusing on the health of Vermonters, but he says there are small thing we can do to protect the environment while at home, like gardening and recycling.