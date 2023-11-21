Montpelier, VT- Gov. Phil Scott announced a temporary suspension of all State and local regulations that might prevent or delay FEMA emergency housing being built for Vermont flooding victims on Tuesday, but city officials aren’t sure when the housing will be ready.

By lifting these regulations, Scott’s administration is hoping to streamline FEMA’s efforts to build mobile homes in Montpelier for people whose homes were destroyed or condemned over the summer. The plan was originally to build 36 mobile homes, with the trailers arriving sometime in mid-December, but according to Montpelier City Officials, that number is now 20 mobile homes.

The temporary mobile homes will be built on 25 acres of the old Montpelier Elks Country Club property, which totals 133 acres, and the lease lasts for 1 year with the option for four 3-month extensions. FEMA is paying Montpelier $42,768 per month to use the property.

Montpelier officials say they don’t know when the homes will be ready for move-in, but FEMA estimates that people can move in one to two months after the construction begins.

In a release issued on Tuesday, Montpelier Mayor Jack McCullough said he’s thankful for voters who allowed the city to buy the property on Town Meeting Day 2022. Mayor Mcullough said, “Without this space, we wouldn’t be able to provide emergency housing when our community needed it the most.”

According to a release from Montpelier city officials, the site will also have a PO Box system for people living there, a bus stop, and 24-hour security provided by FEMA.

The regulations will be lifted for 60 days but will not take effect until FEMA begins construction on the mobile homes, and according to a release from Scott’s administration, the lift applies to 60 construction days, not necessarily consecutive days to take weather delays into account. Any regulations that FEMA breaks as a result of this order can’t be enforced after the fact.

In a statement on the announcement, Scott said, “This action will allow the project to move forward quickly to establish the temporary mobile housing site in Montpelier that FEMA has been closely coordinating with the state and city of Montpelier.”