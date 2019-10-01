Officials urge drivers to pay attention after two crashes in two days on I-89

COLCHESTER, VT – An ongoing project on I-89 between exits 16 and 17 has been going on for months now. The project is to repair and install new concrete decks on four bridges. Two northbound and two south.

Wayne Symonds is the Chief Engineer for the Highway division of Vtrans. “This area is one of ,if not the most highly traveled area in all of the state network,” Symonds said.

Even a small crash could have a big impact in this work zone.

“Even a small crash results in backup and delays in the area because we have so much traffic going through there,” Symonds said.

On Monday morning, a tractor trailer hit barriers on I-89 North where construction turns the highway into one lane. The crash caused an oil spill. Following the crash, the interstate was closed for many hours. On Tuesday morning, police say an almost identical crash occurred.

Vermont state police responded to both. The driver in Tuesday’s incident was taken to the hospital with none -life threatening injuries.

VSP say there is no lighting where the crashes occurred.

“Based on the evaluation we felt that it was pertinent to have some kind of illumination in that divide,” said lt. Bob Lucas.

Police hope these crashes remind drivers to slow down.

“We see operators darting in trying to be the first person ahead of the pack,” said lt. Lucas. “Really we are asking drivers to slow down during that area. When you see it take a couple of extra minutes to really get through that.”

“We do engineer the work zone to try and maximize driver security, but we really rely on driver behavior,” said Symonds.