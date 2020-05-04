Ohio Deputy keeps annual tradition and congratulates high school seniors

Deputy Todd Hart of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office has worked at Green High School for the last 12 years. Since Covid-19 has canceled graduation for seniors, he made it a priority to visit each and every one, and congratulate them.

“Graduation is like their Super Bowl,” says Hart. “Everything, they’ve been doing for the last 12 years has been leading up to this one moment and now that one moment is taken from them.”

317 doors, just to tell the them how proud he is- and the smiles are worth every stop.

“I think it’s great,” says one senior. “I love Deputy Hart, all he does for us. I see him, used to see him in the hallway every day.”

And while many might feel like they are being robbed, Hart has a message for all of them.

“Don’t let this, what’s going on define their last year of high school. Think of the good memories. Take those lessons that you’ve learned and move on and be productive.”