‘Old Glory,’ Albany-based WWII bomber, crash lands in California

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A World War II bomber on its way back Albany crashed in Stockton, California, on Saturday night, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Three people — two pilots and a crew member — were on board. The Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening; the third person was described as “walking wounded.”

The Hangar at 743 says the B-25 Mitchell, named “Old Glory,” experienced a mechanical malfunction and sustained significant damage when it was forced to land in an open field, where it apparently hit an irrigation ditch.

“Old Glory” had been in Hawaii for the Legacy of Peace Aerial Parade to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII. It had stopped off in California before heading back to its home base in Albany, with a few stops on the way as part of a tour.

“The stops were intended to provide a more personable experience for WWII veterans unable to attend the Commemoration events due to the pandemic,” the Hangar at 743 said in a press release statement.

They also said the Prescott Foundation, which houses the plane at Albany International Airport and planned the route, is working alongside NTSB officials to investigate what went wrong.

More Headlines