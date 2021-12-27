Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin announced on Twitter that she has tested positve for COVID-19. Shiffrin’s announcement comes less than six weeks before the Beijing Games.

“I wanted to let you all know that I’m doing well, but unfortunately I had a positive COVID test,” Shiffrin wrote on her social media accounts Monday. “I’m following protocol and isolating.”

Shiffrin said she will miss World Cup giant slalom and slalom races scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, in Lienz, Austria, adding, “I’ll see you in the new year.”

Shiffrin currently leads Italy’s Sofia Goggia by 115 points in the overall World Cup standings. The next women’s World Cup race after Lienz is a slalom in Zagreb, Croatia, on January 4.

Shiffrin is the defending Olympic champion in Giant Slalom winning gold in 2018. She also won gold in Slalom at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

The Beijing Olympics open February 4.