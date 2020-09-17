On The Road with Darin’ Erin: Operation Bullseye with VTARNG

Local 22/44’s Erin Cofiell visited Camp Ethan Allen in Jericho, Vermont, as they prepare for the 3rd Annual Operation Bullseye event, happening this weekend. 

For more information, click here to visit their Facebook page.

To pre-register, click here.

