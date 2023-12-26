Bridport, VT – A single-car crash in the town of Bridport killed a 25-year-old man on Monday.



Police say Tyler Brouillard was driving north on Lake Street when he went onto the shoulder and in an attempt to correct his course, he crossed over the center line. The vehicle then left the roadway and rolled over.



Police said Brouillard, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. Lake Street was closed in both directions as investigators processed the scene.

Police continue to investigate the crash.