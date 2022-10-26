A fire at a mobile home park in Colchester has left one person dead.

Firefighters arrived on the scene just before midnight Tuesday to find the house engulfed and flames coming through the walls and ceiling, said Colchester Police Lieutenant James Roy.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. A next-door neighbor, Lawrence Johnson, said he was asleep when his neighbors knocked on his door.

“Flames were coming out two windows here,” Johnson says. “It spread up going 25 feet in the air. The heat was so bad that you couldn’t even stand it.”

Johnson said his mobile home suffered some damage. “One of the [window] blinds inside had melted,” Johnson says. “That really concerned me because it was hot enough to melt the blind inside.”

Police and firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire. According to police, the victims pets survived.