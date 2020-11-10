One dead in Clinton County mobile-home fire

News
Posted: / Updated:

Authorities in Clinton County say one person died Tuesday in an early-morning fire that damaged a mobile home in Ellenburg.

Ellenburg Fire Chief Stanley Russell said the owner of the home, located in the Lyon Mountain area, was able to get the fire under control. Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire, which caused heavy smoke damage.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog