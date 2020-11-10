One dead in Clinton County mobile-home fire

Authorities in Clinton County say one person died Tuesday in an early-morning fire that damaged a mobile home in Ellenburg.
Ellenburg Fire Chief Stanley Russell said the owner of the home, located in the Lyon Mountain area, was able to get the fire under control. Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire, which caused heavy smoke damage.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
