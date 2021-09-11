One dead in Grafton County crash

New Hampshire State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Grafton County.

It happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday on I-93 northbound in the Town of Thorton.

The driver, 56-year-old Richard Rosa of Lowell, Massachusetts, was traveling north when the rear tire of his 1996 Ford Escape malfunctioned. According to New Hampshire State Police, Rosa veered off the road, crashed into median trees and was thrown from his SUV.

He was transported to Speare Memorial Hospital for treatment. However, Rosa succumbed to his injuries. The passenger, 24-year-old Marianne Rosa was airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. She survived what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

The Thornton Police Department and Campton/Thornton Fire Department assisted NHSP. Anyone that may have further information related to this crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Derek Newcomb.