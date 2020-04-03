One dead in New Hampshire mobile home fire

CLAREMONT, N.H. – A man died in a fire at a Claremont mobile home early Thursday morning, according to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal.

Claremont Fire Department and Claremont Police Department responded to a mobile home on Dennison Drive shortly after 4 am, at which point it was “heavily involved in fire.”

After the flames were extinguished, the male victim was found inside.

Officials said identification of the victim and cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy scheduled for Thursday evening. As of Thursday night, that information was not available.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing by members of the New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s Office and Claremont’s fire and police departments.

State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi reminded citizens of the importance of having working smoke alarms in their homes.

Any relevant information or inquiries can be directed to the State Fire Marshal’s Office Bureau of Investigations.