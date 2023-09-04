Two pickup trucks seen with damage after a head-on crash left one person dead on I-87 South in Lewis, NY.

LEWIS, NY – One person is dead and multiple people are injured after a head-on crash on Interstate 87 South near exit 32. New York State Police say they tried to pull over a driver at 7:43 p.m. when they did not stop, and a chase began.

According to police, the driver then drove the wrong way up the southbound side of the highway and hit another driver head-on. People in both vehicles were seriously injured. It’s not yet known which vehicle the person who died was in.

On scene, two pickup trucks could be seen with damage with one visibly having heavy damage on the front bumper and hood. A medical helicopter also responded to the scene. State Troopers were directing southbound traffic off of the highway at exit 33. Northbound traffic remained open throughout the response.

The crash is still being investigated.