Tunbridge, VT- One person was hospitalized in a non-deadly shooting that happened in Tunbridge Wednesday morning. Police say they’ve already spoken with who they believe is the person responsible for the shooting but did not release their name.

Police responded to a home on Button Hill Rd just after 6:00 am where an adult man was found critically injured from a gunshot wound. The man was brought to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment of potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police say the person they believe to be responsible has been interviewed by detectives, but they did not specify whether they had been arrested. Investigators believe this incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who has information that could help investigators is asked to call the Royalton barracks of the Vermont State Police at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip.