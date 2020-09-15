One of three cubs orphaned by death of famous New Hampshire bear killed by bus

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say one of three black bear cubs orphaned by the recent death of their famous mother was hit and killed by a bus.

The 30-pound cub was struck Monday after it ran out onto Route 10 into the bus in West Lebanon. It was similar to one that was rescued on Aug. 31, which was determined to the offspring of the mother, known as Mink.

Ben Kilham took in the rescued cub at his bear rehabilitation center in Lyme and buried the remains of the dead cub. He told the Valley News it was one of Mink’s. Andrew Timmins, New Hampshire Fish and Game black bear project leader, agreed. The status of the third cub isn’t known.

Mink was known to roam near Lebanon. Her body was found last month near the Mascoma River in Lebanon. Wildlife officials were alerted when her tracking collar had not moved for “multiple days.” Hanover Deputy Fire Chief Michael Hinsley says that she appeared to have a broken foreleg and that he believes she may have been struck by a vehicle.

