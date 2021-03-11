One person dies of smoke inhalation in house fire in New Hampshire, one rescued

SEABROOK, N.H. (AP) — Fire officials say one person died and another person was rescued from a house fire in Seabrook.

A neighbor reported the fire at the home on Wednesday night. The state Fire Marshal’s Office says one resident was unable to escape from the fire and died of smoke inhalation.

The victim has not been positively identified. The person who was rescued was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment. A condition was not immediately known.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.