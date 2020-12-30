One person found dead after car fell through ice on Lake Champlain

Crown Point N.Y. – Tuesday night New York State Police were called to Lake Champlain for a vehicle that had fallen through ice and submerged in the water approximately 150 off shore. 

The vehicle and one person was recovered from the water on Wednesday. The person recovered was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The deceased has been identified as 71-year-old Linda Pierce of Rutland Vermont. An autopsy  of Pierce’s body will be conducted Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

