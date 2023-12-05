East Calais, VT- A man is in the hospital after being injured in a shooting Monday night, but police don’t believe the injuries are life-threatening.

Vermont State Police responded to a report of a man being shot in East Calais around 11:44 p.m. Dec. 4th. Police did not specify exactly where the shooting happened or the victim’s name.

The man was brought to UVMMC and as of the time police announced their investigation the man was unresponsive, but they didn’t believe his injuries were life-threatening.

Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.