One person killed in Granville house fire

Vermont State Police is investigating a fatal fire in the town of Granville. It happened just after 4:30 Sunday morning on Post Office Hill Road. When firefighters arrived, they were told one of the residents, 37-year old Nathan Twitchell was unaccounted for.
Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, along with the Division of Fire Safety were called in.
Sunday afternoon, they discovered human remains within the debris of the structure.
The body will be sent to the Chief Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy as well as a positive identification.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.