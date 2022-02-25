MILTON, Vt. – A stretch of Interstate 89 northbound in Milton has been shut down since Friday afternoon following a 30 car pileup that left one man dead.

The pileup began just before 4 pm, when drivers were facing extremely limited visibility due to Friday’s snowstorm. Icy, snow-covered roads also made it difficult to slow down safely.

“I hit the brakes and there was no stopping, and I just decided I had to pick a hole – left or right,” said Charlie Hager.

“Nobody really had time to react, it was right at the crest of the hill, you know what I mean?” said Sidney Pecor. “As soon as you come to the top of the hill, it was a pileup.”

The pileup included a tractor trailer and a logging truck. Vermont State Police Spokesperson Adam Silverman said that when hospitals heard about the incident, they were preparing for the worst case scenario.

“UVM Medical Center, when they learned about its nature and what was involved, they set up for a mass casualty incident because it was unknown how many people were injured and how serious their injuries were,” Silverman said.

In addition to the one reported death, seven people were sent to the hospital with mild to moderate injuries.

As the snowfall tapered off, focus shifted to the massive cleanup effort.

“Cars that were stuck behind it, we’re actually turning them around in a controlled way and we’re bringing them off the interstate traveling southbound in the northbound lane,” Silverman said.

Despite officials shutting down that section of the highway in the immediate aftermath of the crash, there were a lot more than just those 30 cars in the pileup to clear out.

“More than 100 vehicles were kind of caught up in the aftermath, not actually involved in the crash,” Silverman said.

Drivers who were in the thick of that pileup had to catch a bus off the interstate. Families were waiting at a nearby gas station – for the most part, everyone was just happy to be safe.

“It sucks, but at least I made it out, you know?” Pecor said.

The identity of the man who died will be released following notification of next of kin.