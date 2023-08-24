Good Thursday morning, friends! It’s a partly cloudy start to our “little Friday” forecast as an area of low pressure looms to our southwest. Temperatures are in the 50s with many communities experiencing some light, patchy fog. Once the fog lifts, clouds will continue to build in throughout the day.

Our afternoon will see more clouds than sun and even a few, spot showers/sprinkles. Highs will manage the upper 60s to mid 70s with south winds gusting up to 30 mph from time to time. Pairing up with those blustery conditions will be widely scattered showers by the time we reach your evening commute. Eventually, scattered showers will evolve into a steadier rainfall overnight into Friday morning.

Friday morning will be the wettest part of our end of the week forecast as showers and heavy downpours are likely for the drive into work. We’ll dissolve into some scattered sprinkles and mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon with highs in the 60s to near 70.

There’s a little lull in the rain Friday evening before more heavy downpours and showers work in Saturday morning. Rainfall totals will average 0.5″ to 1.5″ through Saturday afternoon.