Burlington, Vt – The 2024 presidential race is off and running.
There are fifteen candidates in total – nine republicans, four democrats, and two independents.
President Joe Biden announced his campaign for re-election in April, and so did former president Donald Trump last November.
When it comes down to it, what are people really looking for in a candidate?
“For me, it’s someone who wants change, somebody who’s actually going to do something, not just talk about it. Also, someone who thinks about the people,” says one Burlington local.
Big issues over the last few years range from topics like climate change to student loan debt, and reproductive rights.
According to data from a new ABC News Ipsos poll, economy, education, healthcare, and inflation are currently among the top issues for the public.
However, data from the same poll finds that roughly three in ten Americans do not trust either party to do a better job than the other at handling the issues.
Some say that they’re feeling less optimistic than they did in the 2020 election. In fact, only 23% of Americans think the country is heading in a good direction, according to the ABC News Ipsos poll.