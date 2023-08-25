Montpelier, VT – Livestock farmers are getting help after a very wet summer. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets, and the Vermont Agency of Digital Services have launched an online tool to help anyone looking to buy or sell feed.

Farmers selling hay, alfalfa, corn, soy, silage, and haylage can advertise their feed using the virtual marketplace. Anyone interested in buying these products can navigate the directory, which lists availability, location, and pricing.

Vermont’s Secretary of Agriculture, Anson Tebbetts, weighed in on the new online tool: “The constant rain this summer has created a feed shortage for many farmers. This new, free directory is an easy way for those looking for feed to connect with those with feed for sale.”

You can find the online marketplace here.