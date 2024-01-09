On January 11th, online sports wagering will launch in the state of Vermont.

Sports fans will now be able to bet on all of their favorite teams, on platforms like Fanduel, Draftkings, and Fanatics Sportsbook.

Those wishing to participate in online wagering must be 21 or older.

The state’s department of Liquor and Lottery is responsible for monitoring platforms to ensure they’re operating within the established regulations and procedures.

“We’re educating players about responsible gaming and that first starts with, what does responsible gaming look like?” says Commissioner Wendy Knight.

She also notes that the platforms themselves have numerous safeguards in place.

“Customers can utilize deposit limits, wager limits, they can have time outs, and self exclusions to ensure they’re not only betting within a budget but that they’re not betting more than they can afford to lose,” says Fanduel Commercial Director Jacob Blangsted-Barnor.

Knight says that within the first full year of operation, the state is looking at 7-8 million dollars in additional revenue.