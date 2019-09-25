Iraq War’s lone surviving Medal of Honor recipient visits Norwich University

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Retired Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia, the only living Medal of Honor recipient from the Iraq War, is in Vermont this week to meet with Norwich University students at a military writers’ symposium.

Bellavia received the Medal of Honor on June 25 in a ceremony at the White House, 15 years after putting his life on the line to save his squad in the Second Battle of Fallujah. According to the Army, he single-handedly cleared a house full of insurgents, risking his own life.

Bellavia said the ceremony was a nerve-racking experience.

“I got to bring like 32 of my guys that I served with, which has never really been done before,” Bellavia said. “Not only that, but I got to bring them on stage. It’s a pretty heavy deal, and I’m not sure anyone is really ever 100 percent ready.”

He said having members of his platoon at the White House for the ceremony was important. He praised the unique bond formed through the military, and added that in the days following his heroic actions, they had his back as well.

“I was just doing my job, and I’m alive because of my guys doing their job,” Bellavia said. “In a world where everyone is trying to put everyone in a different tribe, this is a pretty strong tribe and it’s a great tribe. We disagree with each other, we don’t look the same, we don’t talk the same, worship the same, or love the same. But we get things done.”

Since leaving the Army in 2005, Bellavia has spent a lot of time with family and worked for veteran’s organizations and outreach initiatives. In the months since receiving the Medal of Honor, he’s taken a more active role in recruiting the next generation of soldiers. His recently-released book titled “House to House: An Epic Memoir of War” highlights the camaraderie built through service.

“This isn’t really a memoir, I call it a them-oir,” Bellavia said. “It’s really about my unit, 22 Infantry, my first infantry division, our year of war, and how that experience really made us better people, fathers and citizens.”