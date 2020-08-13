Open Farm Week celebrates Vermont’s agriculture

Open Farm Week is underway this week. Now in its 6th year, it’s a chance to celebrate Vermont’s robust agriculture.

More than 20 farms around the state have opened their gates for tours and activities from goat yoga to picking blueberries. This year, there are some virtual events, too.

Organizers say it’s a great way to learn where your food comes from.

“It’s always important to meet your farmer, find out where your food comes from and learn more,” said Tara Periera, Executive director of Vermont Fresh Network. “Vermont has such a diversity in its agriculture and its such an important part of its heritage and history.”

Events continue through Sunday. For the schedule, visit https://www.diginvt.com/events-in-vermont/open-farm-week/