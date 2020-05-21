Opening of Myers Pool in Winooski delayed, more people turn to biking during pandemic

The Onion City will have to wait a bit longer for the Myers Pool to re-open. The long-awaited construction project at the pool, which closed in 2016, was put on hold for a few weeks because it was deemed non-essential.

“We are still trying to figure out what this means for the timeline and what that’s going to mean for what we can accomplish this year,” said Mayor Kristine Lott.

Lott says out-of-state subcontractors have also created a challenge. When they return to Vermont, they have to self-quarantine for 14 days before getting back on the job. Lott says even when construction is done, it’s unclear if the pool will be able to operate under social distancing guidelines.

“Whats the cost benefit to starting operations later in the season? How long could it be open,” Lott said. “Our staff are looking at that now and hoping to announce a decision Monday June 1st.”

Meanwhile so many people are hopping on bikes right now. In March, nationwide sales of bicycles nearly doubled compared to this time last year. In Burlington, both the bike path and bike shops have been busy.

“Today I’m looking to get my first real bike, I’ve never really had a bike before with all these customizations,” said Caleb Izor, a 13-year-old from Williston. “So we’re just picking things out.”

Izor was one of many customers taking advantage of curbside pickup at Ski Rack in Burlington Thursday. Bikes there are selling fast as people look for fun ways to escape the indoors.

After getting fitted with the perfect ride, Caleb says he’s excited to test it out with his friends.

“Our neighbors have just allowed us to play with our friends from a safe distance,” Izor said. “We’ve been keeping our distance, we bring a bottle of hand sanitizer every single time we play.”