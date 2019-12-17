Operating room closures at Fanny Allen campus to continue through January

Burlington, VT – The University of Vermont Medical Center will keep the operating rooms at its Fanny Allen campus closed through the month of January while staff and outside experts continue to investigate the cause of two air quality incidents, in October and November. The facility has conducted extensive testing both internally and by external air quality consultants, but the state of Vermont has not yet revealed a cause.

As a result, senior leadership at the hospital made the decision to keep the operating rooms closed for the month of January while the investigation continues. Thorough testing throughout the rest of the building at Fanny Allen has shown that the air quality is safe, and all other services at the site – including rehab and urgent care – remain open. As the closure continues, hospital administration will explore how to best continue to serve patients with the least disruption possible. Solutions currently being considered include working with our network affiliate hospitals to schedule some surgeries in their operating rooms, and looking at available capacity with our community partners.