Operation Bullseye invites civilians to Vermont Guard gun range

The Vermont National Guard is giving civilians a rare opportunity to visit their shooting range this weekend.

“Operation Bullseye” first began three years ago as an opportunity for hunters to get their rifles ready for another season by bringing their own guns and ammunition to the ranges at Camp Ethan Allen in Jericho.

The event is Saturday from 9 am – 4pm and Sunday from 9am – 2pm. It is open to people of all skill levels, 14 years or older.

Local 22 & 44’s Erin Cofiell was invited to try out the range along with other radio personalities and members of the media. You can check out her skills in the special “On the Road with Darin’ Erin” which you can catch Thursday on Local 44’s Morning Brew and Local 44 news at 10pm.

