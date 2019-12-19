Operation Fire Cuffs delivers toys to UVM Children’s Hospital

BURLINGTON, VT -For months firefighters, police officers, and other agencies have been collecting all kinds of toys for kids at UVM Children’s Hospital.

On Thursday all the agencies delivered the toys to the hospital along with Santa.

Phil Edgerley is a senior firefighter with the Burlington Fire Department. He started the event along with two other agencies as a way to give back to the community in a way they hadn’t before.

“When you’re dealing with tragedy all the time it’s nice to see an event like this that puts smiles on people’s faces,” said Edgerley.

Operation Firecuffs is a joint effort consisting of several different agencies across the state, to collect toys for kids who have to spend the holidays in the hospital. In 2010 the event started with just three agencies. Since then it has expanded to 54 different agencies in 2019.

Adrianna Wood is a former patient at UVM Children’s Hospital and knows firsthand how wonderful it is to receive presents when you’re not feeling well.

“Today is a special day because we are going to help kids and if they are going to stay here for the holidays then we are going to make them happier,” said Wood. “It made me feel more like at home.”

Kris Kringle himself says he couldn’t deliver all the toys without the help of operation fire cuffs.

“All children at some level are saying well if I’m here how is he going to find me and by having the help of fire cuffs and other donors providing the toys and the gifts it makes the season much more tangible for them,” said Santa Clause.

The toys collected will be distributed to well over three hundred kids this Christmas season. The toys left over for other special days throughout the year, like birthdays.