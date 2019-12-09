Opioid deaths in NY state lower for first time in a decade

Today, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that opioid overdose deaths among New York State residents, outside New York City, declined 15.9 percent in 2018 compared to 2017, the first decrease in 10 years. He attributes the reduction to the actions recommended by the New York State Heroin and Opioid Task Force that helped accomplish this milestone. According to statistics, close to 2,000 people tragically died from opioid overdoses last year alone, in the Empire State.

After years of rising opioid-related overdoses deaths among New York State residents, 2018 finally saw a drop according to preliminary State Health Department data covering areas outside New York City. Furthermore, hospitalizations for opioid related overdoses decreased 7.1 percent — from 3,260 in 2017 to 3,029 in 2018.

Highlights of the progress report by the Heroin and Opioid Task Force include, an increase in treatment capacity across New York State. Since 2016, the state has added nearly 500 new treatment beds and more than 1,800 opioid treatment program slots. Since taking office, Governor Cuomo has worked to expand access to traditional services, including crisis services and inpatient, outpatient and residential treatment programs. There has also been an increase in prevention, treatment, and recovery services in high-need communities via mobile clinics and telehealth.