South Burlington, Vt – You could feel the excitement in the air at Orchard Elementary school in South Burlington as students and faculty unveiled long awaited zero energy modular classrooms.

Construction on the $6 million project began in June, and saw the addition of four new classrooms and two smaller group rooms, for a total of 6 new spaces for students.

Sela, a fifth grader at Orchard elementary, says she thinks the new classrooms are really, really cool.

“It’s cool that they were able to build it like this,” she says.

“And that we’re the first fifth grade class to try them out,” says her classmate Khondamir.

Orchard elementary has seen an increase in enrollment over the past few years, leading to spatial challenges.

Lolly Bliss, fifth grade teacher at Orchard, says the new classrooms are a game changer for not only the students, but the teachers as well.

“I can see all my supplies, I can easily get them…my students can find all the supplies they need and get them, it’s just amazing.”

Zero energy modulars – otherwise known as ZEMS – are highly energy efficient. The South Burlington School District estimates 91% of the projects costs will be recouped through impact fees, which will be collected beginning January 1st, 2024.