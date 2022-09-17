Barton, Vt- An Orleans man was charged with Criminal Threatening after being involved in a single-car crash in Barton, Vermont Saturday morning.

Vermont State Police received a report of a car that had gone off the road and hit two utility poles on Water Street in the village of Orleans. When they arrived, they found the car had been badly damaged, but couldn’t find the driver.

The owner of the car was found by police later and identified as 27-year-old Samuel Barbeau from Orleans. The troopers suspected Barbeau of intoxication and screened him as an incapacitated person.

Barbeau was then brought to Northern State Correctional Facility to be held for detox until he was sober. The officers say that while transporting Barbeau he threatened them with death and serious injury, and even tried to damage the cruiser he was in.

Barbeau was issued a citation to appear in Orleans Criminal Court on Nov. 8th to answer the charge of criminal threatening.

Police say there was another person in the car at the time of the crash, Jennifer Allen, also of Orleans, and it’s not clear who was driving the car at the time of the crash.

The police investigation is ongoing.