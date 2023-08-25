Similar to our summer and winter ‘Feed a Family’ food drives, we wanted to help our furry friends that need a home. Key Honda of Rutland graciously sponsored and hosted Friday’s ‘Feed a Pet’ event, which collected an array of products — food, toys, trash bags, paper towels — to benefit the Rutland County Humane Society.

The Pet Cage of Rutland played a big roll in the event. The locally owned pet store put together numerous pre-packed donation bags with items the RCHS needs for their day-to-day operations. Within hours of opening the doors at Key Honda of Rutland, there were $200 worth of pre-packed pet products donated to RCHS.

We’re still waiting to hear final numbers about how well the event went. However, just because it’s over doesn’t mean the need has gone away. If you missed out on your chance to donate to this great cause to help homeless pets in need, there’s still time.

You can always visit the Rutland County Humane Society’s website to donate there directly. The RCHS also have numerous online based wish-lists that you can purchase products from with those donations sent directly to the shelter after checking out. Thank you in advance for giving and supporting local!