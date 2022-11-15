The region is slated for its first snowfall of the season and folks are gearing up.

The first flakes may be coming Wednesday but one auto shop manager in Colchester says their shop has been full of cars for the last month.

“People seem to hit it early this year despite the weather which is good because as everybody knows, there are a ton of cars that need to get snow tires on,” says Nate Royea, the general manager of Partners Tire and Services.

A Colchester police officer says they respond to more driving incidents when it snows.

“[Many] don’t have snow tires on it,” says Colchester Police officer Emily Fitzpatrick. “You’re still driving the speed limit made in normal conditions, not in snowy or wet conditions.”

Officer Fitzpatrick recommends allowing more travel time on the roads.

“Increase the travel distance between you and the car in front of you, giving you more time to stop and be prepared,” Fitzpatrick says. “Having fuel, making sure your tank is full, and having a warm blanket in case you do break down.”

“Have a good set of wipers, make sure the washer fluid is full,” Royea says.

A technician at Partners Tire and Services explains the difference between normal tires and snow tires.

“The treads pattern, the tread patterns are not as aggressive as the winter tires with the studs,” says Victor Alicea. “This will help you not hydroplane in the winter, not hit guardrails, or not slide off to hit other cars.”