Temperatures are starting off in the 40s/50s this morning, but will quickly rise to near 60 degrees by the time our Memorial Day parades are set to begin. It’s a very comfortable morning that will lead into a very pleasant afternoon.

Highs will manage the upper 70s to low 80s alongside mostly sunny skies and light north winds. Overnight, readings will slip back into the upper 40s to middle 50s. It will be a really nice night to keep the windows open to let the fresh air in.

Tuesday will be a near rinse and repeat of today. High pressure will start to slide off shore, which will aid in switching our winds back to the south. Those mild breezes and sunshine will result in another warm day across the board with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.