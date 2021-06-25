Outdoor Clean Up aims to keep Vermont beautiful and collect data about trash in our environment

Businesses in Vermont are teaming up to help clean up our environment! Mill River Brewing BBQ & Smokehouse (MRB), along with Outdoor Gear Exchange, The Rozalia Project, Groennfell Meadery, and many more are partnering for Outdoor Clean Up this weekend.

On June 27th from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. groups will meet at Mill River Brewery in St. Albans City and clean up different stream sites. The sites will be at Stevens Brook at the Welden Villa Apartments and between Lower Gilman St. and Lemnah Dr. There will also be a clean up site at Mill River Falls.

After volunteering for the clean up, everyone is invited back to MRB for sorting, data collecting, snacks, and refreshments.

