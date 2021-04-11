Outdoor Dining Returns in Plattsburgh

The snow has finally melted and the weather is warming up, this can only mean one thing for Plattsburgh – outdoor seating has returned – and this year the city has allowed businesses to start early with their accommodations.

“I opened up my outdoor seating on the eighth, that means we have an extra 22 days of service that we didn’t have let’s say two years ago, so thank you to the city for helping us make some extra money again.”

A barista at Chapter One Coffee and Tea, Catherine Hernandez says the early start will help with making sure there is enough room for everyone.

“I mean in the winter time we have a lot of college students who come in and they will sit here for hours and do their work because a lot of it is online so with our wif being able to reach one of our outdoor seating, it will open some more space for our regulars who also come in along with our college group.”

Mayor Chris Rosenquest tells me that the warmer weather, and the outdoor seating this year will help restaurants hit hard from the pandemic with some much needed business.

“It increases their own popularity, increases their business, it allows them to operate a little bit more efficiently in this pandemic, it gives them more room for business growth and more seating and we really just hope that they can start growing earlier in the year this year.”

One SUNY Plattsburgh Student, Eric Steckler says he feels safer dining outside rather than in.

“It gives people the chance to sit outside and stay a little more distanced away from people, I know more people are becoming vaccinated now so people are feeling a little more comfortable, having good weather and being able to be outside also allows that.”

Outdoor dining in the City of Plattsburgh will continue for the duration of the summer.