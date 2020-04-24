Outdoor retail facilities can start in-person buying

Governor Scott is slowly loosening the “spigot”. He says that, with building off of last week’s orders, outdoor retail facilities, such as gardens or a greenhouses are allowed to have in-person buying in outdoor spaces but there can’t be more than ten people, including customers and staff, in the area at a time. For landscapers, small crews of five or fewer can perform outdoor work or work in unoccupied structures. The Governor is also allowing manufacturing and distribution operations to open with a maximum of five employees, as long as they remain six feet apart.

Governor Phil Scott said, “The best way to take small steps forward, is to make sure we put health and safety first. All of us, employers, employees, and customers must take this responsibility seriously.”

Governor Scott says if we want to continue to get Vermonters back to work, we must fight this virus 24/7. He says this is not a time to declare victory and we need to get Vermont’s covid-19 numbers into a more downward trend.

“With the fewest number of cases and loss of life and will also result in a less severe economic impact in the long run” said Scott.

Congressman Peter Welch says the $484 billion relief package passed by congress is a step in the right direction. The Paycheck Protection and Health Care Enhancement Act (H.R. 266) provides $310 billion for Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, $60 billion for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans, $75 billion for hospitals and healthcare providers, and $25 billion for increased testing capacity.

Congressman Welch said, “We have had about seven thousand businesses successfully get authorized and have funds available of about a billion dollars. Yet many Vermont businesses were not, didn’t quite make it before funds ran dry.”

Congressman Welch says, that even though this new Act will help Vermonters, it is not enough. He believes the federal government has to continue its efforts and make adjustments to the regulations according to real-world situations.

There is another piece of good news. The World Health Organization says if a state’s confirmed positive cases are under ten percent, it’s on the path to containing the virus.

Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation, Michael Pieciak says, “Here in Vermont we have been consistently under that ten percent thresh hold for over a week. Again, while maintaining consistent testing.”

Commissioner Pieciak also presented data that shows Vermont’s positive cases are now doubling at a rate of every 37 days. Vermont’s trends are better than what was predicted to be the best-case forecast. According to Pieciak, Vermont has a good supply of PPE, hospital beds, and ventilators.