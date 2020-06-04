Outdoor seating now allowed at restaurants in the North Country

Outdoor seating at restaurants is now allowed in the North Country. Members from the city of Plattsburgh gave out barriers Thursday to restaurants, so workers can section off outdoor dining. Peter Kritziotis, who owns Aleka’s, says he woke up to a phone call from the mayor saying they were delivering the barriers.

Kritziotis says, “I got ready, came straight here, and started getting everything ready for the city to deliver the barriers. therefore I could place all of my furniture and pergola and all that.”

According to the new safety guidelines, the tables must be six feet apart. Customers do not have to wear a mask when they are sitting at their table but if they need to go inside they must wear one. Staff must also keep their distance from customers

Kritziotis says, “I think serving people with masks will not be a hard time at all. the thing is customers have to be aware that there are guidelines also.”

Patty Waldron the owner of the Koffee Kat says it’s so nice to see her customers coming back to eat.

Waldron says, “It really warms my heart to know that we are going to get back together here and feel more normal.”

Patty says the tables outside her restaurant were full on Thursday morning.

“I feel like yay you can stay, sit down. it’s your living room now and enjoy”, says Waldron.

Kritziots says this experience has changed the way he thinks about his business.

“I don’t think I will ever operate my business the same way again. This is going to be the way I think I run my business, which is carefully.”

Mayor Colin Read says the town of Plattsburgh has been developing a process to empower restaurants to repurpose part of their parking lot for outdoor dining.